Advertisement

Man sought by FPD has been identified

Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Friday, July 8.(Fargo Police Department)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department continues to search for a person they believe, ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Friday, July 8.

In a Twitter post, they confirmed that they are looking for Derek Stanley.

If anyone locates Stanley, you are asked to refrain from approaching or attempting to apprehend him and to call 911.

Anyone with further information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-457-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck
North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
Dickinson homeowner
‘On their own’: Dickinson woman says no insurance help after storm flooding
Scene of officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The red van was reported stolen two days...
UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting
Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10...
Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children

Latest News

Country Fest Day 3
Country Fest Day 3
River Cleanup
River Cleanup
Kenmare 125th anniversary
Kenmare 125th anniversary
Addiction
Local organizations join together to provide housing for those struggling with addiction