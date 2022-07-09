Local organizations join together to provide housing for those struggling with addiction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state of North Dakota is working with local organizations to help make addiction recovery a bit easier for those struggling with drugs and alcohol.

As part of a new program, the state will pay for an individual to stay up to 12 weeks at a partner facility that supports those recovering from addiction.

One of those organizations is called All of Us In Recovery, which was founded by Troy Fisher.

But Fisher said to get to this point, it wasn’t an easy, straight road.

“I was a collegiate athlete, a collegiate football coach and drank and used drugs through college, through high school,” said Fisher. “It got to the point in my life where, you know, my use was interfering my whole entire life. It wasn’t just one thing.”

Fisher had tried multiple different drug treatment facilities, but nothing was working.

He finally found an out of state facility and got clean. He then realized he wanted to inspire others to the do the same.

That’s why he Founded All of Us in Recovery and he is working with the state as part of their initiative to help find housing in a supporting environment for those working towards recovery from addiction.

“Now North Dakota is seeing that need, and specifically we have opened a recovery housing, uh, complex, and it’s not even a complex, it’s a house for specifically for women in the city of Minot,” said Fisher.

“I mean, gals that have prominent histories and they need a safe, supportive place to, you know, sometimes restart to reintegrate with their family,” said Fisher.

He wants to help others overcome their addictions like he has, so they can lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

