KMOT’s County by County

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s County by County, KMOT is featuring the Makoti Threshing Show, the Bottineau Farmers Market, the Pierce County Fair, the Arikara Celebration, some downtown art in Rolla, and a court clerk honored for decades of service.

--

The 2022 Pierce County Fair is underway in Rugby! The fair features food, carnival rides, a petting zoo, 4-H exhibits, and live music.

There’s plenty of music to enjoy on the free stages!

Casey Donahew takes the main stage Friday night with opener Stella.

You can find more details including the schedule by searching “Pierce County Fair Rugby” on Facebook.

The fair runs through Sunday.

--

heading over to Makoti, it’s time for the annual Threshing Show! This year’s show will feature tractor treks and large parades, along with draft horse displays and a pioneer village.

There’s also events for the kids, and “October Road” performs Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The show runs through Sunday.

--

If you head down the streets of Rolla, you’ll get to see some new art adorn the downtown!

The Rolla Job Development Authority contracted with Nicole Gagner of Bismarck to do an “artist in residence” program.

She partnered with roughly 14 student artists in Rolla to paint a large mural downtown of a butterfly, and then they painted a second mural as well.

Educators in Rolla, St. John, and Rolette nominated students to take part in the event.

Thanks to Danielle Mickelson for sharing these photos of the art with us.

--

White Shield is hosting this year’s Arikara Celebration on the Fort Berthold Reservation! The weekend will be a celebration of Arikara culture.

There’s various dance performances scheduled, along with singing contests, a reunion powwow, a special walk and run, and a horseshoe tourney.

Find this story on our website for more details on the schedule.

--

The summer farmers market is returning to Bottineau Saturday morning. The market runs every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to noon in the Runnings parking lot in Bottineau.

There will be produce, baked goods, plants, salsas, and more.

Anyone interested in going to the market should check its Facebook page the day before to find out what’s on sale that week.

--

In Benson County, a longtime clerk of court has been honored for her service. Lana Johnson began working as a deputy clerk of court in Benson County in 1976, before taking over as the main clerk in 1980. She served in that role up until the end of this June.

Congratulations to Lana, and thanks to her for her service to the state, and enjoy retirement!

