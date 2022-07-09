Kenmare’s 125th anniversary weekend

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – People from across the country and around the world are coming back to Kenmare this weekend for the city’s 125th anniversary.

Registration was at the Kenmare High School for the combined anniversary and class reunions this weekend. A map on one side let people show where they were coming from for the celebration.

“It’s fun, but it makes me think about how long ago it is, and it doesn’t seem like it was that long ago that we were all running around town. The west side of the square, all of those buildings are different than when I went to school here,” said Ardis Fulton, alumni.

More than 100 people were registered by noon Friday, and more are on the way, taking over the town for a packed weekend.

“I’m feeling excited because there’s going to be more people that are going to be coming here and hopefully liking this place more,” said Tucker Bauer, resident.

A couple of empty store fronts in the town square were transformed into historical displays and Kenmare memorabilia shops. Some were looking forward to showing their kids where they come from.

“I actually was going to take my daughter to my elementary school, and high school, and show her the playground. Our old house I want to drive by, but someone else owns it so I can’t show her that now,” said Chelsey Kruenegel, alumni.

Those we spoke with said they’re excited to spend time catching up with classmates while enjoying street dances, tours of local businesses, and food from local vendors for the weekend of celebration.

Events continue throughout the weekend with a parade hitting the streets starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

