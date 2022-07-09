Advertisement

FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting

FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have now identified the officer and victim connected to Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

The victim, who died during the shooting incident, is identified as 28-year-old Shane Netterville of Jamestown.

FPD Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran, has now been placed on paid administrative leave for his involvement.

He will remain on leave while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigationconducts an investigation into the officer’s use of force.

FPD says it is standard protocol to place officers involved in officer-involved shootings on paid leave during a use of force investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck
North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
Dickinson homeowner
‘On their own’: Dickinson woman says no insurance help after storm flooding
Scene of officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The red van was reported stolen two days...
UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Bismarck 150th Anniversary: A modern city
History and heritage features brought to Bismarck for 150th anniversary
Jerry Kobriger
North Dakota retired upland game biologist continues to return to the field after nearly 60 years
ND Country Fest stage
ND Country Fest gives back to community through charity
"Mabel Rae Day" at Mo's Snow Shack
Community supports Askay family with ‘Mabel Rae Day’