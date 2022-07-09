Fargo Police search for man accused of running from Friday shooting scene

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Fargo Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who, they believe, ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the morning of Friday, July 8.

The Fargo Police Department responded to a call for service in the 3400 block of 5th Ave. S. in Fargo. The caller said multiple people were slumped over in a vehicle located inside a garage. The caller also reported that the vehicle had a bullet hole in the windshield. FPD officers arrived on scene and located three individuals inside a red 2008 Kia Sedona that was later found to have been reported as stolen on Tuesday, July 5.

As officers approached the van inside the garage, police say the driver of the van quickly accelerated and fled the scene. A Fargo Police officer discharged a firearm toward the van, striking the driver. The two passengers in the vehicle fled on foot.

Cody Dunn, a 25-year old white male with no permanent address, was arrested and charged with Refusal to Halt and Possession of Controlled Substance. The second passenger ran from the scene.

Fargo Police are searching a man who is approximately 5′9″ to 5′11″ with a medium build and short hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with light blue jeans and running southbound in the 1600 block of 35th St. S. If you see him, police say do not approach or attempt to apprehend him; instead call 9-1-1. Anyone with other information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center’s non-emergency line at 701-451-7660.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old Native American male of Jamestown, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Fargo Police have notified next of kin.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct an investigation into the officer’s use of force over the course of the next several days. The officer is an 11-year veteran with the Fargo Police Department and has been placed on paid administrative leave while the BCI investigates.

