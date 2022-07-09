Advertisement

Community supports Askay family with ‘Mabel Rae Day’

"Mabel Rae Day" at Mo's Snow Shack
"Mabel Rae Day" at Mo's Snow Shack(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Communities are coming together to mourn the loss of Mabel Askay, a 6-year-old who tragically died before Mandan’s Independence Day Parade.

DK Orthodontics partnered with Mo’s Snow Shack for “Mabel Rae Day,” where a portion of the Shack’s proceeds for the day will go to the Askay family.

Kendall Berg, a manager with Mo’s Snow Shack, said that the shack has been a lot busier than usual with people coming to help the family.

“It makes me feel good seeing all these people turn out and knowing that the family is going to get some good donations,” said Berg.

The fundraiser continues until both Mo’s Snow Shack locations close at 9 p.m. Saturday. They are located at 625 S. Washington St (Papa Murphy’s parking lot) and at 3101 N 11th St (Dan’s Supermarket parking lot) in Bismarck.

The family’s GoFundMe has raised more than $83,000.

Previous Coverage: Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck
North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
Dickinson homeowner
‘On their own’: Dickinson woman says no insurance help after storm flooding
Scene of officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The red van was reported stolen two days...
UPDATE: Man dead, one suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting
Jesse Thomas Moore, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison followed by 10...
Man gets 20 years for breaking into homes to sexually assault victims, including children

Latest News

Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Man sought by FPD has been identified
Country Fest Day 3
Country Fest Day 3
River Cleanup
River Cleanup
Kenmare 125th anniversary
Kenmare 125th anniversary