Community supports Askay family with ‘Mabel Rae Day’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Communities are coming together to mourn the loss of Mabel Askay, a 6-year-old who tragically died before Mandan’s Independence Day Parade.

DK Orthodontics partnered with Mo’s Snow Shack for “Mabel Rae Day,” where a portion of the Shack’s proceeds for the day will go to the Askay family.

Kendall Berg, a manager with Mo’s Snow Shack, said that the shack has been a lot busier than usual with people coming to help the family.

“It makes me feel good seeing all these people turn out and knowing that the family is going to get some good donations,” said Berg.

The fundraiser continues until both Mo’s Snow Shack locations close at 9 p.m. Saturday. They are located at 625 S. Washington St (Papa Murphy’s parking lot) and at 3101 N 11th St (Dan’s Supermarket parking lot) in Bismarck.

The family’s GoFundMe has raised more than $83,000.

