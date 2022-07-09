2023 ND USA Gymnastics State Championship coming to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Another state championship event is coming to Minot next March.

The 2023 ND USA Gymnastics State Championship will take place in Minot for the first time in more than a decade, Visit Minot announced Friday.

The Minot State Dome will host the meet from March 17-19, 2023.

Two NDHSAA-sanctioned state championships will also draw athletes to Minot in March: the girls Class B basketball tournament and the girls hockey state tournament.

“We have enjoyed partnering and assisting with Rebel Athletics’ vision to bring this championship back home to Minot... March 2023 will be an impactful month for Minot,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Director of Visit Minot.

Visit Minot estimated $736,694 in direct spending associated with the gymnastics meet.

