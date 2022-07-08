Advertisement

The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck

The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A long-time Bismarck restaurant has closed its doors. The Wood House off of State Street has been celebrated for decades with its traditional menu and nostalgic booths complete with phones to place orders.

A sign on the door indicates refunds for gift cards can be made by contacting management. Your News Leader has reached out for a comment.

The restaurant’s website is no longer active.

