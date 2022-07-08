Advertisement

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week.

According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Cochran said the pilot kept his composure during the emergency landing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
Four McKenzie County men arrested for stealing crude oil
Traffic backed up for ND Country Fest
Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest
Mabel Askay
Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade
At least nine U.S. citizens, including six children, who live in a Mormon community in northern...
US judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions for killings

Latest News

President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White...
LIVE: Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Members of the Deni Indigenous people work during the arapaima fishing season in the Jurua...
Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death