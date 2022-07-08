VIP’s at Country Fest enjoy perks with ticket purchase

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - Country Fest is in full swing at the Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem.

It’s the third day of country fest and concert goers are ready to let their hair down.

These VIP campers took their “Live Music” game up to level 10. The VIP experience costs extra but Luke Shafer says it includes lots of benefits.

“The VIP Experience its one where it’s really focused on getting up close to the stage, up to the artists you can take all the photos with them,” said Shafer

There are other perks like drink areas specifically for VIP pass holders, access to VIP lounges, food, and an all-important extra, air-conditioned bathrooms.

“I like it because you’re closer to the stage and we’ve done it every year actually, and the bathrooms are better,” said Nancy Ritz of Bismarck.

“Well because you get so many more benefits, and all the people here are nice and fun,” said VIP ticket holder Brandon Lazier.

With the weekend well underway he’s looking forward to making the most out of his experience at Country Fest.

“Well, I figured we’d play corn hole, ladder ball, a little bit of beer darts. I know some of the volunteer people that came over, every is so friendly here its so fun,” said Lazier

The VIP camping area was lively, with karaoke, friends, laughter and even a bald eagle making an appearance. Tonight, there will be more people filling out the concert venue as Jo Dee Messina, Tracy Byrd and Travis Tritt take the stage.

Shafer said VIP tickets for this year’s concerts went fast, if you want to look ahead for next year there are VIP tickets available for Country Fest 2023. There are still general admission tickets available for Friday and Saturday’s concerts.

