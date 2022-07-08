UPDATE: One suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. One person was shot by a Fargo Police Officer, one person is in custody and a third is still on the run.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 3400 block of 15th Avenue South around 8:07 a.m. on Friday, July 8. The caller reported people slumped over in a van that was parked in a garage.

Three officers responded to the scene and just minutes later the officers reported shots fired and a foot chase, according to Police Chief David Zibolski.

Crime tape is set up around garage units at the apartment. (Jaycie Dodd, VNL)

Police say the van was reported stolen out of Fargo on Wednesday, July 6. When officers approached the van, the driver tried to flee and one of the officers shot the driver. That person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people in the vehicle ran from the scene. One man was apprehended and one man is still on the loose. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the third suspect.

The man still on the run is wanted for being a passenger in a stolen vehicle. He is described as a Hispanic or Native American male, 5′9″-5′11″ with a medium build and a shaved head. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and light blue jeans. He was last seen running southbound in the 1600 block of 35th Street South in Fargo.

When asked if the suspect poses a public safety risk, Chief Zibolski said, “We don’t know anything about this individual other than he was in a stolen vehicle. We don’t know if he has any other weapons.”

Zibolski says none of the officers were seriously hurt during the incident. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking over the case since it was an officer-involved shooting. The officer who fired the gun will be on administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fargo Police Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405.

Chief Zibolski says the State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine whether the officers’ actions were justified.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.