UMary names former USD standout Chloe Lamb as new assistant women’s hoops coach

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR)- The UMary women’s basketball team has a new assistant coach who just so happens to be the reigning Summitt League Player of the Year.

Former South Dakota standout Chloe Lamb is making the transition from playing to coaching.

Lamb was a key contributor in the Coyotes trip to the Sweet 16 this past spring.

She will be active in all aspects of the Marauders program with a special emphasis on player development and recruiting.

Lamb fills a coaching vacancy left at UMary following the departure of Brooke LeMar, who accepted a position as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Saint Francis in June.

