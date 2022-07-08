Advertisement

Trinity Health leadership discusses easing of mask mandate

Trinity Health
Trinity Health(KFYR-TV)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Trinity Health is easing some of its mask requirements for people vaccinated against COVID-19.

This change will continue so long as the virus remains at lower levels in the community.

Starting Thursday, face masks will be optional for patients and visitors who are fully vaccinated and free from respiratory symptoms.

Fully vaccinated means having received a complete primary series-whether one dose or two-of COVID-19 vaccine and being two weeks past the last dose.

“So today is a happier day for many people and it’s the first time in more than two years that they’ve been able to take their face masks off and see each other’s smiling faces,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity Health Vice President.

Masks will still be required for people presenting with respiratory symptoms such as cough, fever, or congestion, or for those who have yet to be fully vaccinated.

More information can be found here.

