Tribes in ND get a win in federal court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tribes in North Dakota got a big win Thursday in federal court.

A North Dakota federal judge denied the state’s motion to throw out a lawsuit brought by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. The lawsuit, which was filed in February, claims the new legislative districts dilute Native Americans’ voting rights.

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit because he says they lack standing to bring the claims and are not citizens of the United States.

The court denied Jaeger’s motion.

Because the court sided with the tribes on Thursday, the case will proceed to trial.

