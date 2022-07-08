Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We won’t go back. Not now, not ever.” That’s the message of this year’s Women’s March in our nation’s capital following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Thousands are anticipated to march Saturday in Washington in support of abortion access and women’s reproductive rights.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona is the Women’s March Executive Director. Organizers are calling this “A Summer of Rage.

“Tomorrow’s action was always about making asks and demands of the Biden administration,” said Carmona.

“This decision effects everyone,” said President Joe Biden at a press conference Friday.

The march will come one day after Biden signed an executive order to safeguard abortion access and other reproductive healthcare.

“I’m signing this important executive order,” he said. “I’m asking the Justice Department much like they did in the civil rights era to do something to do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights.”

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade.

Democrats say they’re exploring legislation that would protect women’s health data, the right to travel freely, as well as re-introduce the Women’s Health Protection Act which would re-enforce abortion access.

The legislation failed in the Senate in May following its earlier passage in the House of Representatives.

After Biden’s signing of the executive order, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote for a second time to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act as well as legislation to protect women who travel for abortion care.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.