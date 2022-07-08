‘On their own’: Dickinson woman says no insurance help after storm flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson homeowners are still cleaning up after last weekend’s heavy rain and hailstorms.

We talked to a resident who said she’s never experienced anything like it.

This is the kind of flooding you see in Dickinson anytime a storm brings heavy rain.

But for resident Brittney McCluskey, this was a first in her basement last weekend.

She lives there with her husband and their two boys.

“There’s really no words to describe it other than panic when you see it, because you don’t know what to think, you never really think that’s going to happen especially living in North Dakota,” said Brittney McCluskey, Dickinson.

McCluskey says last weekend’s storms pushed water through windows and from the bottom of a wall. It took her family four hours to get the water out using shop vacs.

“We actually had almost two feet of water in our backyard, and it didn’t have anywhere to go, so it started going into the walls, and foundation and that’s where it started leaking,” said McCluskey.

She said they are still drying out the basement and insurance told them they’re on their own.

“If it came through the roof, they’d cover it but since it touched the ground and then came into the house, there’s absolutely nothing they can do,” said McCluskey.

McCluskey said her husband put in a window well to help the next time it rains. For now, they’re hoping the worst is behind them.

