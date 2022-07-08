Summer heat can buckle pavement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extreme heat affects many things, pets, people, and even roads. Pavement can burst apart from the record-setting summers.

Buckling is when the pavement cracks and shoots upwards. This happens when roadway surfaces expand at a crack which weakens the pavement. The heat then causes the surface to warp and buckle.

“Because it just happens out of the blue and pretty immediately and without warning, and so if you are traveling at a high rate of speed on an interstate system that buckling that could occur could be significant to the driver potentially, it is probably less of a concern in town.” said Bismarck city engineer Gabe Schell.

Drivers are advised to be aware while on the road during the hot summer months to prevent an accident happening from buckling.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.