Staying prepared, alert in public, in the wake of recent mass incidents

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Recent incidents at public gatherings in America have shed light on the importance of being alert and prepared when you go out in public, and encounter large crowds.

Your News Leader spoke with area law enforcement on mass shootings, and what you need to do to stay safe.

Recent incidents like the shooting in Highland Park are prompting law enforcement to encourage members of the public to be aware of their surroundings when attending large gatherings in public.

“Whether we are out with our family eating dinner or if we are actually at work are brain starts to think of what if this person does this...where do I go if a situation happens while I’m at a certain location,” said John Klug, Minot Police Chief.

There were 33 mass shootings in the United States in the month of May alone, with 314 overall this year, to date. Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt talked about what the law enforcement response would be if such an incident were to take place in North Dakota.

“As far as here if there would be an active shooter we would immediately engage the shooter, try and draw the attention from the public onto us and we would attempt to shoot the active shooter as many times as it would take to stop the threat,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt also said that, if someone looks suspicious or an item was left unattended, trust your gut, and call law enforcement.

“Don’t be afraid to report something that’s suspicious it may be nothing or it could be something you’ll have nothing to lose by reporting it and having it checked out or at least documented,” said Schmidt.

Being prepared, in an uncertain world.

Police also say you should have a primary “safe route,” as well as a backup, that you can access to be able to get away from a large gathering, in case of an emergency.

