Pitcher Edwin Colon to represent Larks at NWL All-Star Game

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR)- The Bismarck Larks will have one representative at the Northwoods League All-Star Game set to take place in Wisconsin Rapids on July 19.

Closer Edwin Colon was named to the Great Plains Division roster on Friday.

In 11 games this season, Colon has 14 strikeouts, 3 saves, and a 1.17 ERA.

This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Witter Field.

