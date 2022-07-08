Odd note taped to woman’s car opens discussion on trafficking, other crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a Bismarck woman noticed something unusual on her car, it opened a discussion on trafficking and other crimes.

A note had been stuck to Andy Heidrich’s car with tape while she was out running errands.

“We actually assumed at first the jeep had gotten hit. But upon further inspection I think it was either a bad joke or something very bad,” said Andy Heidrich, Bismarck resident.

She was suspicious.

“It was so very close to all the notes and things I had seen on 60 Minutes. And so specific. With the number sequence and something that would make you pay attention to it and have to concentrate and read it,” said Heidrich.

Distraction tactics like this have gone viral on social media, many saying they could be part of a plan for someone to steal your car or lure a person to be trafficked. Police however said it’s unlikely a trafficker would choose to operate in this manner.

“It doesn’t generally work that way. You can’t just walk up to any member of the public. They’re very good at picking out and identifying vulnerable human beings,” said Sgt. Mike Bolme with the Bismarck Police Department.

Sgt. Mike Bolme said the social media warnings, however, are a good opportunity to discuss how human trafficking usually occurs.

“A lot of times it starts with familial sexual abuse and eventually graduates into trafficking,” said Sgt. Bolme.

A trafficker will prey on the vulnerable with threats, force, fraud, emotional or other manipulations, and exploit the victim for their own benefit.

“When I say vulnerable individuals, I mean people who grew up in poverty, with sexual abuse, history of trauma, history of drug abuse in the family,” said Sgt. Bolme.

Whether the note on Andy’s car was something potentially criminal or simply a prank... she says the takeaway is important for everyone:

“Always be aware of what’s going on around you. You could be walking into more than a light pole. You could be walking into a trap,” said Heinrich.

Andy says she drove away to a safe place before she removed the note on her car.

Police say if you see something suspicious, report it.

Between 2015 and 2020, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force served 535 victims of human trafficking. North Dakota law enforcement arrested 139 people for car thefts in 2020. According to the North Dakota Attorney General’s annual crime report, Crimes Against Persons increased by 2.6% and Crimes Against Property rose 7.4% between 2019 and 2020.

For more information on the realities of human trafficking in North Dakota visit: Human Trafficking | Attorney General (nd.gov).

