Advertisement

North Dakota Game and Fish hold challenge for anglers

North Dakota Game and Fish hold challenge for anglers
North Dakota Game and Fish hold challenge for anglers(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish is giving anglers another reason get out and stay out on the water this summer.

Fish Challenge 2022 is currently accepting participants, over 300 people have already entered the contest. To complete this challenge participants must catch a pike, small mouth bass, perch and catfish in North Dakota, and then submit a photograph of each of the four species to their website. Only 11 people have completed the challenge thus far, but one who has hope they do it again.

“Absolutely, I would love for them to do this at least every year. It was definitely something that brought the excitement back to it rather than just going out fishing,” said Watford City resident Daniel Stahl.

To join this test you can go to gf.nd.gov and click on “take the challenge”. People who complete the challenge will receive a certificate and a sticker.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck
Four McKenzie County men arrested for stealing crude oil
Traffic backed up for ND Country Fest
Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest
Mabel Askay
Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

Latest News

Bismarck pavement breaks
Summer heat can buckle pavement
Note taped to woman's car opens discussion on trafficking, other crimes
Odd note taped to woman’s car opens discussion on trafficking, other crimes
Photo: Rebecca Scraper
Family stars in favorite tv show
Country Fest
VIP’s at Country Fest enjoy perks with ticket purchase