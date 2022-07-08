North Dakota Game and Fish hold challenge for anglers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish is giving anglers another reason get out and stay out on the water this summer.

Fish Challenge 2022 is currently accepting participants, over 300 people have already entered the contest. To complete this challenge participants must catch a pike, small mouth bass, perch and catfish in North Dakota, and then submit a photograph of each of the four species to their website. Only 11 people have completed the challenge thus far, but one who has hope they do it again.

“Absolutely, I would love for them to do this at least every year. It was definitely something that brought the excitement back to it rather than just going out fishing,” said Watford City resident Daniel Stahl.

To join this test you can go to gf.nd.gov and click on “take the challenge”. People who complete the challenge will receive a certificate and a sticker.

