Main Street Minute: Truffle Shuffle opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Main Street Minute, Minot has a sweet new business that recently opened in the Dakota Square Mall.

Truffle Shuffle is loaded with a variety of chocolate treats and unique beverages.

Some things they offer are chocolate-covered strawberries, dirt cups, and Chocolate filed strawberries

Owner Rebekah Doizaki said it’s heartwarming to see how welcoming the communities have been.

“This is more of a homie-type business where friends and family can come and just have a good cup of coffee and some chocolates and deserts share memories and come in on your birthday you get a free dessert,” said Doizaki.

She said she already has a fan club that visits her every morning for a nice coffee.

Dale Mattern has been a fan of truffle shuffle since they opened and says he comes in every morning for a cup of coffee along with some sweets.

“They are very personal, and they are good service make sure you got a good quality product, and we get to sample it all here,” said Mattern.

Truffle Shuffle is located in the food court of the Dakota Square Mall. They’re open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m

