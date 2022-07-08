Indian education summit at Bismarck Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first day of classes for students for the 2022 school year in North Dakota is August 25. On Thursday, more than 250 teachers from all over the state were the ones taking notes.

Diversity and culture is the focus of this week’s North Dakota Indian Education Summit. This cultural dancing demonstration is one of the more colorful presentations on the seminar agenda, but most of the learning took place in breakout sessions.

“I think it’s important that we learn about the diversity of our students and have a better understanding of where they’re coming from and gain the knowledge they have so much to give back to us as educators,” said Tami Hauglie, teacher.

The summit will provide cultural education from five different North Dakota tribes.

“How do you implement it do you start with the families do you start with the curriculum, writers within the school districts you know every school district is going to look different, so I’m just excited to see what kind of things I can bring back to my local school district in Grand Forks, North Dakota,” said Courtney Davissouvannasacd Outreach Coordinator.

The breakout discussions will cover a range of topics educators can bring back to their home communities.

“I’ve gained that we have a lot to gain from kids. We always think that teachers always provide kids with so much of an opportunity to learn from them, but we can gain so much from students and their cultures,” said Hauglie.

This is the 8th annual summit that’s being held and is the largest so far.

“It wasn’t until much later in life that I was exposed to cultural ceremony, and so I’m still I have a lot to learn, and I’m just happy that my children are able to experience that new environment that is open, welcoming, and inclusive of that where I try to chip away at obstacles or barriers that might be in the way and it’s not always easy,” said Davissouvannasacd.

One of the summits objectives and goals is to help de-marginalize communities in North Dakota and unify the education system to bring different cultures together.

In addition to the dancing demonstration, the lunch provided consisted of North Dakota indigenous food.

