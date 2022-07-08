Former Minotauros drafted to NHL

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Two former Minot Minotauros players were selected in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft Friday.

Forwards Ben Strinden and Jared Wright both signed tender agreements with the Minotauros but neither played more than six games in a Minot sweater.

The Los Angeles Kings drafted Wright in the sixth round and the Nashville Predators selected Strinden in the seventh round.

Strinden was born in Fargo and played his high school freshman year at Fargo South/Shanley.

Just two Tauros have ever played in an NHL game: Blake and Jon Lizotte.

