Family stars in favorite tv show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota family was able to star in the world’s largest crowded funded media production, The Chosen. The popular television show depicts and brings to life the Bible’s New Testament Gospels.

Thousands of people gathered to be a part of something of Biblical portions. Larry Richard, his daughter Rebecca, and his four grandkids got to be extras in their favorite TV show.

“It’s nice to be able to be a part of something that is way bigger than us,” Horace resident Larry Richard said.

Richard found out about this opportunity because he donated to the entirely publicly funded TV show. He was then sent an email to an extra in the crowd for the feeding of the 5000 Bible story.

“Oh they loved it, they really enjoyed being a part of it, being dressed up and like my grandson he looked like a little Sheppard boy,” Richard said

The most difficult part of the shoot was not the 100- degree Texas heat, but finding material for the costumes because each extra had to provide period appropriate clothing for themselves. The family raided the kids’ nativity program clothes, shopped at thrift stores, and Larry even grew a beard to be historically accurate.

“You couldn’t wear anything that had buttons or you couldn’t wear eye glasses or necklaces,” daughter Rebecca Scraper said.

The family found an appreciation for the TV production process through being able to see everything in person.

“My kids took the most out of that, just what goes into every scene is amazing,” Scraper said.

Family traveled down to Dallas, Texas for the filming in June.

The the Richard family was part of episode is expected to air around Easter next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.