Essentia and UMary announce nursing partnership

Essentia Health and UMary
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Essentia Health announced an “Academic Practice Partnership” with the University of Mary Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences nursing program in Bismarck.

In a press release from Essentia Health, they list the goals of the program as fostering “innovative educational experiences for nursing students at Essentia, advancing nursing knowledge to improve and support the health of individuals and their families through research and evidence-based practice and addressing workforce needs at Essentia by supporting a smooth transition of graduates into practice”.

Essentia’s Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Kazik said: “We are proud to collaborate with UMary nursing to strengthen the nursing pipeline. This partnership promises to better support and educate the nursing students who will become our next generation of care providers, helping to meet our growing workforce needs and improve patient outcomes”.

Essentia has formed similar partnerships with Minnesota State University Moorhead, North Dakota State University, the University of Minnesota, Northwood Technical College, the College of St. Scholastica, Lake Superior College and Le Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.

