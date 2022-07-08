Cloud seeding efforts underway in north and southwest North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has seen several storms this summer, which has provided more opportunities for cloud seeders.

Following a dry 2021, officials with the state’s Atmospheric Resources Board say crews have been busy surveying potential storms in Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail, Bowman, and Slope Counties. While not every storm is suitable for seeding, officials say they have been able to seed some clouds this year, especially in southwest North Dakota.

“We’ve been active when those weather situations have arisen in the last five weeks, and it has been particularly busy since the middle of June up to this point in July,” said Darrin Langerud,

Weather modification in North Dakota takes place from June through August.

Cloud seedings occurs when planes release silver iodide and dry ice into the clouds, which is said to increase precipitation while lowering the potential for hail. The technology is controversial, with some farmers arguing that they are not seeing the supposed benefits. Langerud said a recent study by Michigan State University showed that seeded areas had a significant increase in wheat yield production versus non-seeded areas.

