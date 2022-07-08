Bismarck pools see an increase in lifeguards, but still short staffed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer there has been a shortage in lifeguards causing reduced pool hours in Bismarck. However, as lifeguard certification classes have been held one pool have been able to increase its hours.

The lifeguard shortage in Bismarck isn’t as severe as it was a month ago, but area pools are still putting out the call for help.

“We’re maxed at what we can do with the number of guards that we have, so they are able to help fill in at other pools when needed as well,” Bismarck Parks and Rec facilities and programs director Mike Wald said.

The shortage of lifeguards has forced to the Wachter and Elks Aquatic Center to cancel evening and weekend sessions. However as more lifeguard certification classes are completed there has been an increase in lifeguards.

“It’s just been kind of tricky just come up with creative solutions to fill the need,” Elks Aquatic Center manager Lexie Rusch said.

Elks Aquatic Center is now open from 12pm to four on the weekends, allowing more hours for families to enjoy the sun and lifeguards to work.

“It’s been good. You know we have a lot of families that have been going year after year that might not be able to get here in the afternoons, so I’m really glad that we were able to get that up and running so we can help those families out,” Rusch said.

Official at the Parks and Rec department say the biggest problem with the shortage of lifeguards is trying to understand why people are not taking the certification classes or applying for jobs. This trend is happening not just in Bismarck and surrounding communities but across the nation as well.

“Right now there is just so many jobs in our community and there is a lot of jobs that are appealing to these high school and college age kids. And some of our college kids will stay in their college community and don’t end up coming back to Bismarck,” Rusch said

Though hours have been expanded, the pool staff is still about 10 to 12 lifeguards short. More lifeguard certification sessions will be held on July 22nd.

“We are doing our very best to get our pools open at full capacity. Trying to get those lifeguards classes, trying to get just more guards in our jobs,” Rusch said

Those looking to get certified can go to the Bismarck Park and Rec website for more details. Pools will be open until around Aug. 21.

