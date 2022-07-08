33rd Annual DCMT

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is year number 33 for the Dakota Classic Modified Tour. It runs six nights in a row at five different tracks in North Dakota. It has become a magnet for a number of the top drivers from around the country.

John Gartner, DCMT Tour Director, “Fifteen U.S. states are registered so far, there’s probably going to be more. We have guys coming from the Upper Midwest. We have a solid contingent from Iowa. We have some really good guys from Wisconsin. Jeff Taylor comes up every year from Arkansas. We have some Texas drivers. A whole bunch of Arizona guys coming up, California, Colorado has a nice contingent.”

The tour is running at Jamestown, Minot, Williston, Dickinson and Mandan this year.

Gartner, “There’s only been one track that’s been in all 33 and that’s Dacotah Speedway, right where we’re at now. Minot had a flood in 2011 that took them out, but we’ve had Jamestown who was in our first one, Williston, Dickinson have all been on for many, many years. Having it two nights here that’s really, really good.”

The DCMT begins on Saturday in Buffalo City. Then it’s onto NoDak Speedway in Minot. Williston is hosting the racing on Monday. Southwest Speedway in Dickinson is the place on Tuesday. The two nights in Mandan are July 13th, with championship night on Thursday, the 14th.

