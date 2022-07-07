Advertisement

Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By WSAZ staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A video posted on social media showing a child being kicked out of a chair by an adult has led to an arrest, according to West Virginia police.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Staci Burgy was arrested on child abuse charges.

In an interview, Burgy admitted it was her in the video but told officials she wasn’t attempting to hurt the child, the Cabell County Sheriff told WSAZ.

Deputies say Burgy told them she was imitating something she saw on a TV show.

Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Huntington Police Department on the investigation, according to authorities.

