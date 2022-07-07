What you need to know. Buy Now, Pay Later Loans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may have noticed the buy now, pay later option from different financing companies while online shopping.

Instead of paying for something all at once, you can pay for it in smaller payments with just a few clicks.

In fact, statistics from the business platform, Lending Tree, show that Buy Now Pay Later loans have increased 230 percent in the last two years.

So should you do it?

Some financial experts say it’s less risky than paying on your credit card because with a credit card, there are interest rates and you end up not being sure exactly how much you are paying. But with buy now, pay later loans you know exactly how much you are paying and when the loan will end.

Companies including Klarna, Afterpay and Paypal paved the way for the buy now pay later loans that are revolutionizing the way we shop and pay.

So what are the pros and cons?

Pros:

- Easy to qualify

- No hard pull on your credit

Predictable payments- Pay off in 4 equal installments every two weeks

- Generally Interest free

- However, problems can arise because it’s easy to overspend.

Cons:

- Easier to get into deep debt and overspend

- Get caught off guard with more frequent payments

- Late fees

- Tricky return policies

While there isn’t a hard pull on your credit to qualify, your credit will take a hit if you have a missed or late payment.

Buy now, pay later loans are now being offered on travel - like airlines and cruise ships. However, be sure to read the fine print because travel loans oftentimes do have interest.

