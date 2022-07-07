Trinity Health easing certain mask requirements

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Trinity Health announced they will be easing certain mask requirements this week, for people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The healthcare provider said that beginning Thursday, July 7, face masks will be optional for patients and visitors who are fully vaccinated, and who do not have respiratory symptoms.

Trinity said fully vaccinated means having received a complete “primary series” of a vaccine, whether it’s one dose or two.

They said masks will still be required for those who have symptoms such as cough, fever, or congestion, or for those yet to be fully vaccinated.

Trinity also noted that visitors or other non-patients with symptoms could still be denied access.

The change will remain in place so long as the virus remains at lower levels in the community.

