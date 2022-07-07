Red River Women’s Clinic files lawsuit to keep abortion legal in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s sole abortion provider filed a lawsuit in state court on Thursday seeking to block enforcement of the state’s trigger ban, which would ban all abortions and go into effect on July 28.

In the lawsuit, the Red River Women’s Clinic (RRWC) argues the ban would be unconstitutional under the North Dakota Constitution, citing the rights to life, liberty, safety, and happiness, which they say protect the right to abortion.

The lawsuit also takes aim at the date in which the ban would begin. The suit claims that although the Supreme Court issued an opinion, it has not yet issued its judgment, which could take 25 days or longer after the opinion.

RRWC argues the language of North Dakota’s trigger law requires the Attorney General to certify the Supreme Court’s judgment, and since a judgment hasn’t been administered, the Attorney General’s action to shut down abortion providers in North Dakota effective July 28 was premature.

