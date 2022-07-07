Advertisement

Police say Aberdeen woman helped inmate escape Missouri River Correctional Center

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Aberdeen woman is facing felony charges after police say she helped an inmate escape from the Missouri River Correctional Center.

The South Dakota Police Department took escaped inmate David Corn, 35, into custody Wednesday in Aberdeen. Police say 35-year-old Emily Margolies admitted she picked up Corn at the MRCC Tuesday morning. She was also arrested Wednesday.

Margolies faces conspiracy to commit escape and accomplice to escape charges in Burleigh County.

