Minot electrical inspections opening

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Both Minot electrical inspection positions opened up recently and the city is looking at moving to state service.

In the interim the city will be working with the state electrical board.

They are contracted through the end of August.

The city could contract with them full time rather than have its own inspectors if hiring doesn’t work out.

“As we get into some tough budget decisions it could potentially be a savings of anywhere from $130-$150,000 a year that can be allocated to other needs or trimmed from the budget permanently,” said Harold Stewart, City Manager.

The City manager’s recommended budget is scheduled to come out in early August.

