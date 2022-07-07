Minot City Council set to cut community contributions

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city officials reviewed community contributions this week.

Those are sums of money that the city pays to local organizations that provide beneficial services in town.

The original request called for an $18,000 increase for First District Health Unit to provide more Narcan to police, and Project Bee was applying for funding.

“We’re going to be asking a lot of department heads to trim the... I want to say trim the fat, but I’m not sure there is any fat in the budget to be trimmed. I was going to deny Project Bee, and require a five percent reduction in all of the property tax levy applications,” said Paul Pitner, Minot Alderman.

That amendment was made and passed the city council, though it is a recommendation at this time and will come before the council a few more times before it’s final.

“We are trying to avoid any position cuts, but with increases in costs, increases in wages, and those kinds of pressures on the budget. The current budget as it stands is $3.4 million in expenditures more than what projected revenues are,” said Harold Stewart, City Manager.

There will be at least two more opportunities to go over these contributions before they’re finalized.

