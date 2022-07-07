Hypothyroidism and dementia link

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your thyroid gland plays an important part in regulating many bodily functions.

If it’s working properly, it releases hormones into your bloodstream. But when it releases too much, or not enough, things can go wrong.

A recent study published in the journal Neurology indicates that hypothyroidism, which happens when the thyroid doesn’t release enough hormone, can lead to increased dementia risk.

Researchers studied 8,000 elderly adults who were newly diagnosed with dementia, and found that hypothyroidism increased their dementia risk by more than 80 percent. It was even more likely if the person was medicated for the condition at an older age.

The study authors used the data to point out the importance of identifying thyroid disorders and correcting them early to reduce the risk for mental decline. And when memory issues are a concern, they say doctors should test the patient’s thyroid function.

