Advertisement

Hypothyroidism and dementia link

(AP Images)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your thyroid gland plays an important part in regulating many bodily functions.

If it’s working properly, it releases hormones into your bloodstream. But when it releases too much, or not enough, things can go wrong.

A recent study published in the journal Neurology indicates that hypothyroidism, which happens when the thyroid doesn’t release enough hormone, can lead to increased dementia risk.

Researchers studied 8,000 elderly adults who were newly diagnosed with dementia, and found that hypothyroidism increased their dementia risk by more than 80 percent. It was even more likely if the person was medicated for the condition at an older age.

The study authors used the data to point out the importance of identifying thyroid disorders and correcting them early to reduce the risk for mental decline. And when memory issues are a concern, they say doctors should test the patient’s thyroid function.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
Four McKenzie County men arrested for stealing crude oil
Mabel Askay
Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade
Raging Rivers break-in suspects
Mandan Parks & Rec offers reward for identifying break-in suspects
Reasons behind Chad Isaak’s appeal of quadruple homicide conviction released

Latest News

What you need to know. Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Minot electrical inspections opening
Red River Women’s Clinic files lawsuit to keep abortion legal in ND