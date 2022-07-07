Growth of Williston State College vital to bringing in big businesses

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston has seen significant growth over the past decade, which has led to new industries and businesses coming to town. That has leaders at Williston State College optimistic for the future.

This month marks year two for WSC President Bernelle Hirning, who sees the college becoming a four-year institution someday. He says he has been laying the foundation, and this year will be spend building more opportunities for students and athletes.

Hirning has hit the ground running since returning to Williston, meeting with local and state leaders, making connections, and streamlining scholarship opportunities. While enrollment numbers were down last year for a number of reasons, he’s expecting a quick turnaround.

“We put out an outreach strategy to try to hit as many of the high schools and community organizations as we can, so we’ll see come August how much fruit that has bared,” said Hirning.

The success and growth of the college is also vital to the City of Williston if they want to bring in other big-name brands.

“Olive Garden came to the City of Williston, and they said ‘you don’t have a four-year university. We build where there are four-year universities. So that is another thing we are working on,” said Howard Klug, Williston Mayor.

While the idea of becoming a four-year university is down the line, Hirning says this year’s priority will be to expand their 2+2 agreements. Through these agreements, students at Williston State are able to obtain their bachelor’s degree without having to leave Williston. Currently there are three agreements provided through the college: Elementary Education through Valley City State University, Business Management through Mayville State, and Nursing through North Dakota State University. Hirning said retaining students can help shore up the region’s workforce shortage.

“More businesses will come here if they see that we have a bachelors-prepared workforce,” said Hirning.

This week, officials with the University of North Dakota will be visiting the college to see what they can offer. Hirning added that the University of Mary could be interested in adding four different 2+2 agreements to Williston State.

The college is also expecting to bring in more student athletes with the additions of a clay target shooting team and women’s hockey.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.