Country Fest kicks off with Give Back Day

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - If you drove past New Salem on Wednesday, you might have noticed a rural traffic jam.

Wednesday night was Give back Night at Country Fest, a day designated as an opportunity for people to experience Country Fest for free, or leave a donation of $20 at the entry gates.

”So it’s one of those where we give back to the community, if you want to check it out you can come for free, and also if you want to donate you can donate it back and it goes to a good cause of 4H and FFA kids programs,” said Luke Shafer, founder and owner of Country Fest.

Even though Country Fest draws a large crowd from across the United States, they felt a special connection to the community that welcomed them and the programs they give to.

”It’s one of those things that the community’s been so great to us they let us come in, the Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem, North Dakota, you know, it’s something that can give back, we’re a big 4H, FFA state, so it’s kinda really special in our hearts to give back to those organizations,” said Brandon Ralph, owner of Country Fest.

Organizers were putting the finishing touches on the festival Wednesday, and you could feel the excitement as everything came together.

”Day one is like Christmas for us because it’s go-time. From the crew to everybody to the sponsors to the volunteers you know putting this thing together and talking about it for a whole 12 months, the kickoff day is the best,” added Shafer.

Wednesday’s lineup includes Rock Creek Revival, Frank Ray and LoCash is the headliner. Your News Leader will bring you more stories about Country Fest throughout the week.

