Williston Vector Control to provide weekly spraying as mosquito population runs rampant

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Wet weather conditions have led to abundant mosquito populations throughout Williams County. This week, the Williston Vector Control District announced additional plans in an attempt to reduce the population.

Starting July 11, officials say ground fogging will take place throughout Williston area spray blocks on Monday and Thursday evenings. Aerial spraying is expected to take place tonight and will be scheduled as needed. Director Dr. Levi Zahn told Williston City Commissioners last week that spraying efforts have been hindered due to high winds and storms.

Officials added that the Air Force Reserve will not be able to spray this year due to scheduling and regulations but say plans for 2023 are already in place.

Spraying throughout other communities such as Epping, Grenora, Ray, and Trenton will continue to be assessed and treatments scheduled as needed.

