Bismarck volunteers turn plastic bags into sleeping mats for homeless

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 300 million tons of toxic plastic waste is produced every year and around 80 percent of that goes to the landfill.

Now, a group of local volunteers in Bismarck are recycling plastic bags and turning them into something that can help people in need.

At Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bismarck, volunteers spend hours measuring, cutting, and sorting plastic bags.

“Before COVID, actually a couple of us heard about this yearn made from plastic,” said Crystal Engel, a volunteer at the church. “It’s yarn made out of plastic and we thought that would be a great thing for the church to do and a great way to give and help out others.”

Instead of plastic bags littering landfills, volunteers are reusing bags and creating sleeping mats to help those experiencing homelessness.

“It keeps them up off the ground. It keeps them dry. They’re easy to clean. You just hose them off. Lice doesn’t grow on them. Bugs usually don’t bother them,” said Engel.

You may be wondering just how many bags it takes to create one mat.

“500 to 600,” said Engel. “So it’s just, it’s pretty labor-intensive, but with a lot of people, it’s a lot of fun.”

The church says they are looking for volunteers who can help. Specifically, people who are able to cut the plastic bags into three-inch strips.

“We have a lot of bags. We’d like people to help cut ‘em and loop ‘em and then, then it goes really fast,” said Engel.

Ten million tons of plastic are dumped in our oceans annually. That’s equal to more than a garbage truck load every minute.

