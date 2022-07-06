Advertisement

Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest

Traffic backed up for ND Country Fest
Traffic backed up for ND Country Fest(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Country Fest is this weekend, and visitors were already backed up onto the interstate waiting to enter the festival grounds on Wednesday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is asking motorists to use caution around the New Salem exit, 127. North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers were in the area to help with traffic control Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
Name of girl killed in Mandan Parade accident released
Reasons behind Chad Isaak’s appeal of quadruple homicide conviction released
Child dies during Mandan parade preparations
Child dies during Mandan Independence Day Parade preparations
Four McKenzie County men arrested for stealing crude oil

Latest News

communities unite in time of tragedy mandan
Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade
Red River Women's Clinic
The next steps for pro-life activists in ND
Graffiti concerns in Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Mabel Askay
Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade