Sports Spotlight: Logan Schoepp’s rise in golf

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The earlier you start, the better you play. It’s a statement that seems to be true for the game of golf. Logan Schoepp started playing at a young age, but it took some time before he started to win like he has lately. The recent Century grad is in this week’s “Sports Spotlight.”

The patience that the game of golf takes is an impressive skill itself. Century grad Logan Schoepp knows that skill all too well.

“I started with the parks and rec stuff. The 30 kids and two instructors up at Pebble Creek. I realized I really liked it. In about 7th or 8th grade I decided I was done with baseball and wanted to play golf,” said Schoepp.

Golf is not something anyone can get good at overnight, and Schoepp knew that. He had to put in the time, and he was hooked.

“I knew that I liked the sport, and I knew I wanted to play it. I knew I had to work for where I’m at and it’s been hard,” said Schoepp.

But the wins didn’t start piling up right away. He hit a few bumps in the road in junior high before becoming the golfer he is today.

“I didn’t win a single junior high match. Always second or third, always out of the medal or fourth place. It was tough for me to keep going and continue to drive to be better. On the second day of the final event of 8th grade year at Mandan Municipal, I knew I was going to do something good when I was in the low round of the tournament that day,” said Schoepp.

He’s since become one of the best golfers in the state. In his senior year, he medaled in four of six events, helping the Patriots to a WDA regular-season sweep. He’s moving on to play at Bemidji State and finds himself in a similar position he was in four years ago.

“I knew that the guys there are really good. They’re a lot better than me and they’re going to push me to make me better. So I think that was the highest competition within the team. I know I’m going to have to work 10 times as hard as I am now to even play. It’s going to be a long fall but it’s going to be fun,” said Schoepp.

Four years of working his way up the ladder, and the many wins show it. But it’s never been about the accolades for Schoepp.

“For me, it’s not about winning, it’s about shooting a number I want to shoot. I just want to go out there and feel happy and confident about my round. I mean if I go out there and shoot 72 and take 10th, doesn’t matter to me. I’m not in it for the glory, I’m in it for the score,” said Schoepp.

