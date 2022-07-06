Pro’s Pointer #10: super glue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Super glue was invented back in the 1940s. Dr. Harry Coover was attempting to make clear plastic gun sights for Allied soldiers.

This week’s Pro’s Pointer has nothing to do with guns, but Johnnie Candle tells us why super glue has found a spot in his tackle box.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “I love to fish with soft plastic tails, but soft plastics come with a little bit of frustration. One of the main frustrations is keeping that plastic attached to your jig head.

This year, I’ve been using super glue. Just put a little drop on your jig head, push the tail up and hold it there, it’s locked in place, and you’ll catch many more fish before that tail comes off.

The next thing that’s frustrating are tails that get torn up. Well, much like fixing a cut on your finger, a little drop of super glue where it’s torn apart, squeeze it together and hold it awhile and it’s going to be good to go for a few more fish.

The last place where super glue comes into play with soft plastics is leading to the creation of the next, greatest fish catcher, and don’t fool yourself, a lot of ideas start out just like this in the laboratory.”

