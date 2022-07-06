Pheasant Caught After Pestering Local Woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A woman in Boulder Ridge says she finally has some peace after an unwanted visitor kept pecking at her door.

Michele Burian said a pesky pheasant continually squawked, pecked and threw itself at her back door.

“I liked to look outside in the summer and enjoy the patio, but I really wasn’t getting to enjoy it very much,” said Burian. “Cause he would come all day. He would, if I chase him away, he’d come back and he would squawk out there before he’d come.”

Following animal control’s advice, Burian set up a live trap by the door, but for days she had no luck.

“I had bird seed in it and animal control said, well, try to catch him with a net, a fishing net when he’s going into the cage, because he would go part way into the cage and then he’d turn around and he’d go out and he would never would trip it,” said Burian.

Burian’s neighbor then helped her set up a contraption. She would pull a string from inside to close the trap door as soon as the pheasant stepped in the trap

“I stayed at my post almost all day Saturday waiting for him to go in and he would look, get there and then he’d go get a drink of water from my water feature and then he’d pack on the window. And, you know, he just wasn’t going in the cage and it was about quarter to four and I thought, oh, heck with it, I’m gonna go to church. So I went to church and when I came home, he was in the cage,” said Burian.

Burian says she drove the pheasant out to the countryside - let him go and she says she finally has peace and quiet.

“Oh, it’s wonderful,” said Burian. “I washed my windows yesterday. I had to really scrub to get any of his markings off of there. I mean, it was really quite the deal with him.”

To this day, no one can figure out why the pheasant only threw himself into Burian’s door and not anyone else’s door on the block.

