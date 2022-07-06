ND Sober Ride offers Lyft discount codes for ND Country Fest

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - With Wednesday being the start of North Dakota Country Fest, it also is the start of ND Sober Rides. The program is geared toward getting impaired drivers off the roads.

The ND Sober Ride program will offer $10 off Lyft rides vouchers from July 6-9, while codes last. The codes are from AAA, the Auto Club Group of North Dakota. Patrons can use the code “VZCOUNTRY22.” Additional information be found on the Vision Zero website.

“Impaired driving crashes, fatalities, DUIs, all of that is preventable if we all made the choice to driver sober,” said Lauren Bjork, North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Shuttle buses to and from North Dakota Country Fest will be ready at the Bismarck Radisson and from the Kirkwood Mall. Residents are encouraged to use the Lyft service for transportation to the shuttles.

