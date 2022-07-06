Advertisement

ND announces assistance for homeowners struggling with housing costs

ND Help for Homeowners
ND Help for Homeowners
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news for people that are struggling with housing costs.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced the new ND Help for Homeowners program. There are three areas to help those at risk of housing instability due to past-due mortgage payments, utilities, or other costs related to owning a home.

“There are income limits for it. It’s 150% of the median income for that repayment program or restatement program. It’s 100% of median income for the payment assistance program going forward, and then 80% for the repair program,” said NDHFA Executive Director David Flohr.

ND Help for Homeowners is meant to complement solutions provided by individuals’ mortgage holders. For more information and to apply, visit www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nd-help-homeowners

