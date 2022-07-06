Minotauros hire Sabre Dogs assistant general manager

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Coby Brault is moving to the other side of 16th Street.

The Sabre Dogs’ assistant general manager announced his resignation from the Expedition League team on Saturday and shared that he is joining the Minot Minotauros staff.

“I went to a Sabre Dogs game before I had even interviewed him and met him. I watched him work and really what impressed me was the way he jumped in anywhere that was needed: whether it was checking on the beer stands, running around checking on game operations. At one point I saw him, he was actually in the concession stand flipping burgers,” said Minotauros Director of Operations Ken Oda.

Brault assumed the duties of a general manager for the 2022 Sabre Dogs season, his first with the team.

He will immediately begin working as the Minotauros’ Game Day Operations Manager, he said.

