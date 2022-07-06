Minot State names Kevin Forde Director of Athletics

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State University named Kevin Forde the school’s Director of Athletics in a release Wednesday.

Forde replaces Andy Carter, who resigned in April. Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Harmon served as interim AD for the three-month period.

“Kevin (Forde) has a depth and breadth of experience in intercollegiate athletics, NCAA Division II, and specifically within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome him to the MSU community and look forward to Kevin building upon his vision for MSU’s athletic program,” said MSU President Dr. Steven Shirley.

Forde is the sixth Director of Athletics since 1966, and the 13th in school history.

“I look forward to supporting our coaches and staff and engaging the larger community as we continue the winning tradition that has defined Minot State Athletics in the classroom and on the field. We strive to provide a championship experience for our student-athletes while being good partners in the community and on campus. The future is bright for Minot State University Athletics,” said Forde.

Forde will assume the office on July 18, when he will be introduced to local media.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Forde interviews for MSU Director of Athletics, second of four finalists

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.